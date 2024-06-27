Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Releases August 1 for All Major Platforms - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer Aspyr have announced Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 1 for $19.99.

The game originally released for the PlayStation 2 in November 2002 and for the Nintendo GameCube in December 2002.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bring in your bounty, dead or alive.

Become the most feared Bounty Hunter in the galaxy! As Jango Fett, you’ll have to jump, jetpack, climb, and maneuver in this iconic action–adventure game featuring a variety of visual improvements on modern platforms, as well as Steam Deck support and a number of DualSense controller features for PlayStation 5 players.

And for the first time ever, if the campaign is completed, players can unlock a new Boba Fett skin for their next playthrough, paying off a notorious Easter egg from the original game!

Let the Hunt Begin

In this classic third-person action-adventure, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.

Relive the Timeless Tale

Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today’s consoles and hardware.

Armed to the Teeth

Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

