Capcom Announces Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. It is coming out

The remaster will release later this year for the "newest generation of platforms" and has been updated "with a brand new look!"

View the teaser trailer below:

Dead Rising released for the Xbox 360 in August 2006, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in September 2016.

