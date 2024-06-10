Resident Evil 7 Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac on July 2; Resident Evil 2 Later On - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will launch for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the iPad and Mac with an M1 chip or newer on July 2. The remake of Resident Evil 2 is also in development for the same platforms.

Read details on the new release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard below:

Powered by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, both games provide console quality experiences running natively on Apple silicon across Apple devices. These beloved titles utilize Apple’s MetalFX Upscaling technology to deliver impressive visuals and remarkable performance on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Players will be able to try a portion of each game at launch with a free download before accessing the full experience with a single purchase. The titles also offer Universal Purchase and cross progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With these features, players can enjoy survival horror on all three devices and continue their save games whether at home or on the go.

The iPhone and iPad versions of Resident Evil 7 biohazard will include enhanced controls with a new Auto Fire feature. This addition provides players with an approachable option to automatically fire weapons after aiming at enemies for a set period of time. Compatible Bluetooth controllers are also supported for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, offering an experience mirroring home consoles.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard will be available for pre-order starting today. The main game and Not A Hero story downloadable content, where Chris Redfield is on a mission to put the case to rest, will be released together as a bundle. Players can also dive deeper into Ethan Winters’ tale with the Gold Edition upgrade, which expands the game with a variety of optional downloadable content, including End of Zoe, Banned Footage Vol. 1, and Banned Footage Vol. 2, the 5-Coin Set, Survival Pack, and Madhouse difficulty mode.

