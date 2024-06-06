Echo Generation: Midnight Edition Releases June 19 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Cococucumber announced the turn-based adventure game, Echo Generation: Midnight Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 19 for $24.99.

Echo Generation first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store in 2021.

Echo Generation: Midnight Edition adds ast travel, a quest tracker, refined combat mechanics, new language localizations, and improved voxel graphics.

Discover a reimagined Canadian suburbia in Echo Generation: Midnight Edition, featuring stunning visual upgrades, new camera controls, combat updates, fast travel, a quest log, and language support to a dozen languages.

After a series of bizarre occurrences following an unexplainable crash, an inquisitive crew of neighborhood kids pauses the production of their short film to investigate secrets hiding in the cornfields. With the adults none the wiser, Dylan and his friends set out to uncover a conspiracy and save their home town before the end of summer!

Investigate every nook and cranny of charmingly suburbian streets. Collect key items and clues from each and every resident—human, squirrel, or otherwise. Pay visits to a pet cemetery, poke around in creepy neighbors’ basements, and discover the truth lying beneath the pleasant veneer of Maple Town.

Encounter and battle the paranormal at every turn of the investigation. Face zombie werewolves, fire-breathing animatronics, monstrous trucks, smack-talking trash pandas, and other unnatural horrors in turn-based combat. Recruit a flock of furry friends to back up the kids in battle, and don’t forget to pack stat-healing treats for all!

Indulge in Echo Generation‘s own brand of nostalgia, pairing a delightfully classic tale reminiscent of ’80s and ’90s coming-of-age films and horror novels with Cocoucumber’s signature voxel art style. An original synthwave soundtrack composed by Pusher harmonizes with the world’s wistful, yet chilling atmosphere.

