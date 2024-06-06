Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Mega Cat Studios has announced Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Jump into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren’t so boring. That all changes when he explores the ball pit in a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald’s deepest desire will have an unexpected cost…

Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel between time periods, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it’s not just your own life that’s on the line. Oswald’s father and children from the past could all meet their end if you don’t save them.

Features:

Experience the heart-pounding adventure of a beloved entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, Into the Pit.

Solve satisfying puzzles intertwined with an adrenaline-fueled story.

Immerse yourself in a narrative experience.

Try to save your friends, your family, and your own life.

Uncover secrets that span decades.

Discover different endings.

Escape the clutches of the animatronic creatures wreaking havoc across time.

