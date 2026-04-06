Level-5 Vision 2026 Craftsmanship Showcase Set for April 10 - News

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Level-5 announced it will host the Level-5 Vision 2026 Craftsmanship showcase on Friday, April 10 at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm UK / 21:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature the "latest news and updates" on multiple Level-5 titles. English and Traditional Chinese subtitles will be available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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