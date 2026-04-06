FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Launches April 9 for PS5 - News

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Publisher New Blood Interactive and developer Airdorf Games announced the pixel horror collection, FAITH: The Unholy Trinity, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 9.

The collection first released for PC via Steam, GOG, and itch.io in October 2022, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in October 2025.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On September 21, 1986, two priests arrived at the Martin Family home in rural Connecticut to investigate an apparent case of demonic possession. Only two people would leave the house alive.

FAITH is a pixel horror game inspired by the era of classic 8-bit gaming and the “Satanic Scare” of the 1980s. Use your holy crucifix to perform exorcisms, fight back against possessed cultists, and cleanse haunted objects. Discover a world of dread, isolation, and mystery as you explore haunted forests, abandoned churches, and the inner sanctums of a Satanic cult.

Experience All Three Chapters of The Unholy Trinity

FAITH

Haunted by nightmares and searching for answers, a young priest returns to the house where an exorcism went horribly wrong a year before.

FAITH: Chapter II

After confronting unspeakable paranormal entities and narrowly escaping with his life, a young priest descends into a new nightmare.

FAITH: Chapter III

Aided by a mysterious stranger, a young priest travels the dark countryside to stop a Satanic cult from summoning a horrifically powerful demon.

Horror the Old School Way

Wickedly chunky pixels.

Hand-crafted rotoscope animations.

Haunting retro soundtrack.

Multiple / secret endings.

1980s religious paranoia.

Demonic EVPs channeled through abandonware speech synthesizers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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