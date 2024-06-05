Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC to be Revealed June 7 - News

Remedy Entertainment announced the reveal for Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC will take place this Friday, June 7.

"Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World. Join the percolation on June 7th... in Night Springs," teased Remedy.

June 7 is also the same day as Summer Game Fest, suggesting the reveal will happen during the showcase.

Night Springs is a fictional TV show set in the Alan Wake universe that takes inspiration from The Twilight Zone.

