Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC to be Revealed June 7
Remedy Entertainment announced the reveal for Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC will take place this Friday, June 7.
"Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World. Join the percolation on June 7th... in Night Springs," teased Remedy.
June 7 is also the same day as Summer Game Fest, suggesting the reveal will happen during the showcase.
Night Springs is a fictional TV show set in the Alan Wake universe that takes inspiration from The Twilight Zone.
Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World.— Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) June 4, 2024
Join the percolation on June 7th... in Night Springs.#NightSprings pic.twitter.com/qzXEwVxDWB
