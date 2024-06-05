By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC to be Revealed June 7

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC to be Revealed June 7 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 508 Views

Remedy Entertainment announced the reveal for Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC will take place this Friday, June 7.

"Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World. Join the percolation on June 7th... in Night Springs," teased Remedy.

June 7 is also the same day as Summer Game Fest, suggesting the reveal will happen during the showcase.

Night Springs is a fictional TV show set in the Alan Wake universe that takes inspiration from The Twilight Zone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
trunkswd (8 hours ago)

I rarely buy DLC, and I will 100% be buying the Alan Wake 2 story DLC as the game was my GotY last year.

  • +5
smroadkill15 (7 hours ago)

I bought the copy that comes with the DLC. Looking forward to seeing more information about this.

  • +4
coolbeans (1 hour ago)

Hell yeah!

  • 0
LivncA_Dis3 (3 hours ago)

I'm buying the complete edition once it's announced!

  • 0
Giggity_goo LivncA_Dis3 (2 hours ago)

that will be the deluxe edition..

  • 0