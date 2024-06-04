Mousebusters Releases for Switch and PC Later This Year - News

Developer Odencat announced the pint-sized pixel adventure game, Mousebusters, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2024.

Welcome to Mousebusters!

You just moved into your new place, and are excited to settle in…when all of a sudden, you get turned into a mouse! Thankfully, you soon meet a fellow rodent who knows how to help.

He asks you to call him “Chief,” and explains that there’s only one way to break the curse: by ridding the whole apartment building of the ghosts that haunt its inhabitants!

Get to Know Your New Neighbors

In each apartment, you'll find a different ghost—but it won't be that easy to track them down. It seems they prey on negative emotions, so in order to smoke them out, you'll have to do some major recon to figure out each resident's biggest insecurities. Just don't get caught!

A Partner You Can Count On

Luckily, you won't have to go it alone, because you'll be in frequent contact with the Chief throughout each mission. From his comfy desk at HQ, he'll offer plenty of guidance and comedic commentary as you scour the building and solve puzzles to find each ghost.

Engage in Ghost-Zapping Action!

Once you've tracked down the source of each resident's woes, you'll have to whip out your trusty ray gun and perform a good ol' fashioned exorcism. Protect yourself from projectiles while targeting their weak points to expose their spectral cores!

Venture Down the Rabbit Hole

Over the course of your investigations, you'll slowly uncover more and more evidence that suggests something far more ominous is going on with this building...and it seems the Chief knows more about the curse than he's letting on. Just how deep does this conspiracy go?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

