Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update 1.040 Out Now - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released update 1.040 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The update improves the game stability, fixes a number of bugs that would prevent game progress, and more

Read the patch notes below:

Fixes to bugs that would very occasionally prevent game progress under specific conditions.

Fixes that allow the player to acquire photo frames if a bug occurs that would prevent their acquisition after fulfilling the relevant unlock conditions.

Fixes to bugs that are triggered under specific circumstances in battle.

Fixes to a bug where information was not shown on screen when selecting to play Stage 2 of the Gambit Gears mini game on Hard Mode.

Fixes to several display-related bugs.

Improvements to the overall game stability.

