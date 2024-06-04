Magical Delicacy Arrives July 16 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Skaule announced the Metroidvania-lite-meets-cooking game, Magical Delicacy, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 16.

A wholesome adventure set in an enchanting world, Magical Delicacy invites you to play as the young witch Flora, who travels to the adventurer’s town of Grat to grow her magical skills and fulfill her dream of becoming a fully-fledged witch. Upon arriving, she takes up shop to cook meals and potions for the diverse cast of characters, from the charming townsfolk and mysterious travelers to forgotten figures of legend and masters of their craft. As she traverses the cozy harbor town, she’ll discover the stories of the townsfolk and learn that there is more to Grat than meets the eye.

Collect an assortment of inspiring ingredients from shops, foraging through the town, and by growing them in your garden, cook up a storm in your upgradeable kitchen using a variety of tools and deliver your meals to fulfill the orders from hungry townsfolk. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time.

Features:

Collect new recipes and ingredients through trade, questing, growing vegetables in your garden, and exploring throughout the town of Grat.

Learn an extensive cooking system, allowing for flexible, creative choices to fulfill even the oddest orders.

Build the kitchen of your dreams by commissioning new equipment to help you create even more delicious dishes.

Experience a wholesome linear story filled with witchy wonder and intrigue, with many optional encounters and free play opportunities.

