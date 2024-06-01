Rune Factory: Project Dragon Gets New Details and Gameplay - News

Marvelous has released new details and gameplay footage for Rune Factory: Project Dragon.

View the footage at 23:51 below:

Read the new details below:

Following a brief history on the evolution of the Rune Factory series and how it has grown across nine titles released over 18 years, Rune Factory series director Shiro Maekawa joined the stream to reveal a new video for Rune Factory: Project Dragon sharing a look at the title’s protagonists.

Players can choose to play as either Subaru or Kaguya, two new Earthmates with a twist; they will use the power of dance, rather than farming, to communicate and interact with the world around them.

This new approach to interacting with the world comes with non-combat tools, including parasols and drums; series staple weapons like swords; and brand-new weapon types to experiment with, including bows and talismans.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

