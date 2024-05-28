Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Debuts in 10th on the Steam Charts - Sales

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has debuted in 10th place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 22, 2024, which ended May 28, 2024.

Steam Deck is up one spot to retake first place, while Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in its second week dropped to second place.

Elden Ring is up four spots to third place, while pre-orders for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion entered the top 10 in ninth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 remained in fourth place, Total War: Warhammer III re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, and Baldur's Gate 3 fell three spots to sixth place. Ready or Not shot up the charts to seventh place and Helldivers 2 fell two spots to eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 Total War: Warhammer III Baldur's Gate 3 Ready or Not Helldivers 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Steam Deck Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Elden Ring Destiny 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Cyberpunk 2077 Total War: Warhammer III Baldur's Gate 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

