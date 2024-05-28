Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 25, 2024. Launch sales for the game were bigger than the remaster of Super Mario RPG and about the same as Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 fell two spots to third place, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition dropped from second to fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced up the charts from ninth to fifth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in sixth place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate dropped three spots to seventh place and Minecraft dropped one spot to eighth place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up from 18th to ninth place and Football Manager 2024 is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - NEW Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Minecraft Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Football Manager 2024

