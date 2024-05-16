Undisputed Releases October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher PLAION and developer Steel City Interactive announced the boxing game, Undisputed, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11 for $59.99.

The game has been in Early Access on PC since January 2023.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Boxing fans will soon be able to experience be the most authentic boxing game to in over a decade. Take over the ring with an unprecedented roster of over 70 licensed boxers including Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor and Roy Jones Jr.

Undisputed will be available in two editions—Standard and the Deluxe WBC—with players who pre-order also receiving a free bonus fighter in the form of Roy Jones Jr. '93—the year he captured the IBF middleweight championship.

A calendar of exciting paid and free post-launch content including new fighters, apparel, and venues awaits Undisputed's champions and will keep new fights coming post-launch. Stay tuned for future updates.

Features:

Customize your fighter from hairstyle to body weight (which determines your weight class), clothing, and fighting styles in the Character Creator

An in-depth Career Mode lets players build their team, negotiate their contracts, train, and carve their own path to becoming an undisputed champion

Over 60 different punches, defensive tools, and revolutionary footwork mechanics

Fight in 14 different atmospheric venues, from local gyms to huge arenas

Watch the effect of your punches with dynamic damage and facial deformation

Expert commentary from pedigreed announcers Todd Grisham and Johnny Nelson

Choose your path to glory. Make your own goals and define your own success story. Will you win all the belts, including WBO, WBC, IBF, or SCI, or retire with having the highest fan base? Or will you do it all for the money and retire on a fat stack of cash? The choices are yours—do you have what it takes to rule the ring and become Undisputed?

WBC Edition Bonuses

The Fighters Pack – Jaime Munguia, Regis Prograis, Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, Dmitry Bivol, Caleb Plant, and Julio Cesar Chavez, along with alternative ring attire for each.

– Jaime Munguia, Regis Prograis, Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, Dmitry Bivol, Caleb Plant, and Julio Cesar Chavez, along with alternative ring attire for each. The Apparel Pack – Alternative ring attire for Claressa Shields, Canelo Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Tyson Fury, and Amir Khan.

– Alternative ring attire for Claressa Shields, Canelo Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Tyson Fury, and Amir Khan. The Eras Pack – Three young fighter versions – Tyson Fury '09, Canelo Alvarez '11, and Muhammad Ali '64.

The physical WBC Edition will also include an Official WBC Patch, as seen on the trunks of many champions.

In the United States and Canada, the WBC physical edition will be featured exclusively at GameStop. Customers who pre-order the WBC edition through GameStop will receive a collector's Steelbook as a gift-with-purchase item at release.

