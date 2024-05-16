Platform Fighting Game Shield Strike Announced for PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PixelHeart, and publisher and Pocket Bravery developer Statera Studio have announced platform fighting game, Shield Strike, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shield Strike is a competitive game where players use shields as projectiles, in addition to the unique abilities of each of the eight characters. Made for up to four players, “VS” or “Coop,” and with a challenging journey in story mode.

Embark on an epic journey in this combat platformer, immersed in a medieval fantasy setting, where the fates of eight brave warriors are intertwined in the fight against a terrifying hellish beast. Armed with godlike shields and relentless determination, these heroes are ready to face epic challenges and fulfill their darkest desires.

Combining adventure and combat elements in a completely handcrafted pixel art setting, Shield Strike offers an exciting gaming experience. Explore 10 action-packed stages, each with three challenging arenas, as you face over 40 unique enemies and fight five imposing bosses.

Choose from eight playable characters, each with distinct abilities and two unique special abilities. Master the art of shield throwing, skillfully defend yourself, unleash devastating melee attacks, and dodge enemy blows to achieve victory.

Plus, dive into intense competition with co-op and versus modes for up to four players. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for fun or an avid competitor looking for a challenge, Shield Strike offers an immersive experience for all types of gamers.

Join the battle, unite with our warriors, and fight for survival in this exciting combat platformer. Adventure awaits you in Shield Strike!

