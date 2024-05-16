Assassin's Creed Shadows is on a Scale Similar to Assassin's Creed Origins - News

Assassin’s Creed Shadows creative director Jonathan Dumont in an interview with IGN revealed the scale of the game is similar to Assassin's Creed Origins.

"It's in-line with the latest Assassin's Creeds that we've done," said Dumont. On a scale level, maybe we can compare it a little bit more to the size of Assassin's Creed Origins.

"We did want to have a much closer to real life scale ratio. So because castles took a lot of space, and we really wanted the mountains to feel like mountains, [we've made] the environments feel wider in the game. "But I would say around the same size as Origins."

Assassin's Creed Origins is the smaller of the three open-world RPG entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise. The main story takes around 30 hours to complete. while a completionist run takes around 84 hours, according to HowLongToBeat.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 15 for $69.99.

