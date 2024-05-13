Fabledom Launches in Q3 2024 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Grenaa Games announced the fantasy city builder, Fabledom, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in Q3 2024. Physical editions will be available for the PS5 and Switch.

The game launched today for PC via Steam after spending a year in Early Access.

Grenaa Games, a small but passionate studio, has tirelessly worked to expand the cozy world of Fabledom, delivering continual updates and features throughout Early Access for a whole year since the release of the early access on April 13, 2023. From expanded romantic journey and diplomacy options to new fairy tale encounters, there’s always something magical to discover in Fabledom.

Once upon a Village… Set in a wholesome fairytale world, Fabledom is the ideal laid back City builder. Enjoy the growth of your settlement, trade and use diplomacy to ally or challenge your neighbors, and most importantly, find yourself a prince or princess and live happily ever after!

Features:

Create your Kingdom from scratch and fill it with castles, barracks, farms, fields, houses and more!

Customize your buildings to your liking, with a variety of decorations and utilities available to create the coziest and most functional village in the entire Kingdom!

Gather your Army, choose your Champion and defend your Kingdom against evil neighbors and minions. Or go forth and conquer, sending your Hero to fight on your behalf on a powerful quest to collect epic items and gear!

Find a Princess or Prince Charming and marry for love! Or money! “Diplomacy” is the name of the game in feudal times, and Fabledom’s extensive negotiation mechanics allow you to unite out of mutual interest – or battle for dominance!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

