CI Games Laying Off Around 30 Employees

CI Games in a statement sent to GamesIndustry announced it will be doing a final round of layoffs that will see around 30 employees let go.

The publisher said this is the final, targeted round of redundancies" that is meant to ensure "maximum efficiency in delivering strategic priorities going forward."

CI Games did say the Lords of the Fallen developer Lords of the Fallen has not been hit with layoffs and will continue to work on its "Project 3," which is an action RPG.

The second internal developer Underdog Studio at CI Games has been given extra time to finish its vertical slice for Project Survive before entering full production.

"All affected employees have been informed about this proposal today, and will be fully supported throughout the process over the coming weeks," said a CI Games spokesperson.

The publisher did a round of layoffs in January that saw 10 percent of employees let go.

