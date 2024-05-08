Combo RPG Designated Demigod Announced for PC - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer AN Productions have announced turn-based combo RPG, Designated Demigod, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Designated Demigod is a new kind of combo RPG where you and your pup piece together flashy combos to dismantle a plethora of enemies! Discover your hidden powers as you find yourself hurtled into a conflict amongst the gods.

A New Kind of Combo RPG

Designated Demigod lets you create over-the-top combos in a calculated, turn-based fashion. Positioning is key: line up your power attack and your target will damage other enemies along its journey into the wall. Launch your target to the skies, juggle them, then spike them hard to enough to bury them. No problem; call in your dog to dig them back up and continue the combo OR, sacrifice your own HP to push your limit and head straight into the next target. Cap it off with a full-screen finisher to shred all affected enemies. And that’s just one possible sequence- Most moves combo into each other with the right timing, so get creative!

A World Held Captive

The Mountain Research Center has closed down regional travel for safety concerns, but some have their doubts. Journey through lush forests, forgotten tunnels, a magical island, and even the research center itself as you uncover the dark chain of events that have set everything into motion.

A Conflict Amongst Gods

A volcanic explosion masks a much more sinister problem: The reawakening of a Mountain God with an axe to grind. Join forces with other fallen gods and washed-up warriors as you take on the burden of being the only one who can face an indestructible foe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

