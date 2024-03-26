DC Universe Online Out Now for PS5 - News

Developer Daybreak Game Company announced DC Universe Online is now available is now available for the PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series X|S version is also in development.

The game is also available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 launch trailer below:

Read an FAQ on the PS5 version below:

When will DCUO be available on the PlayStation 5?

DCUO has been playable on the PlayStation 5 through PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility since the system's launch. DCUO is now available natively on the PlayStation 5.

How do I download DCUO on the PlayStation 5?

On your PlayStation 5, search the PlayStation store for DCUO or DC Universe Online. Make sure you’ve found the PS5-compatible version of the game with the tag “PS5”, and not the PS4-compatible version of the game. Select “Download”.

What is different about DCUO on PlayStation 5?

The native version of DCUO on PlayStation 5 can better take advantage of the system's hardware for stronger performance, smoother framerates, faster load times, and natively runs at 4k. The game itself is identical to the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

Will I still be able to play with my friends?

Yes. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC players continue to play together on the same mega-servers.

Do my characters, account, and purchases carry over to PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4?

Yes. Your characters, account, and purchases are attached to your PlayStation account. Simply log in with the same PlayStation account and all of your characters and purchases will be available.

Can I still play on PlayStation 4?

Yes. You can choose to log in on either your PlayStation 4 or your PlayStation 5 at any time (though not simultaneously), or move back and forth, however is most convenient for you. We expect to support DCUO on PlayStation 4 for as long as PlayStation supports the PlayStation 4.

