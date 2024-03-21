Capcom Was Metacritic's Highest Rated Publisher in 2023 - News

Metacritic has released its 14th Annual Game Publisher Rankings and Capcom was the number one ranked publisher of 2023.

Capcom's average Metascore for 2023 was 84.5, 5.4 points higher than the number two rank, which is Raw Fury. Capcom had 325.7 total points, which are calculated by four factors - average Metascore, percent of scored products with good reviews, percent of scored products with bad reviews, and number of "great" titles.

"Finishing at #1 for the first time since the 2019 edition of our annual Game Publisher Rankings, Capcom benefitted from the massive critical acclaim for its latest Resident Evil remake," said Metacritic. "ut the publisher also released two other 90+ games in Street Fighter 6 and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and many more in the 80-89 range. The company's lone 2023 disappointment? Exoprimal, a welcome, if ultimately lackluster, attempt to launch a new IP."

Here are the top 10 publishers of 2023:

Capcom – 325.7 points (last year: 6th) Raw Fury – 318.6 points (last year: 16th) Chorus Worldwide – 318.5 points (last year: n/a) Dangen Entertainment – 316.4 points (last year: n/a) Annapurna Interactive – 313.6 points (last year: 8th) Nintendo – 312.1 points (last year: 12th) Aksys Games – 310.2 points (last year: 13th) Bethesda Softworks – 308.3 points (last year: n/a) Sega – 306.1 points (last year: 7th) Thunderful – 303.3 point (last year: 25th)

