Anomaly Collapse Releases April 12 for PC

Publisher Spiral Up Games and developer RocketPunch Games announced the turn-based roguelite strategy game, Anomaly Collapse, will launch for PC via Steam on April 12.

In this game, you will be embarking on an exhilarating journey into a supernatural science-fiction universe. Command a trio of formidable furry warriors, investigate the mysteries and battle against enigmatic mutants. Wielding class specific abilities and a vast array of items, every move is a tactical dance requiring precision and strategy. As you delve deeper, every test of strategy will bring you closer to the veiled truths of this cryptic universe.

One-Dimensional Tactical Brilliance

Delve into a unique one-dimensional battlefield that sharpens your strategic edge. Perfect the art of tactical positioning, launch unforeseen attacks, and engage your foes in intense face-offs.

Forge Ahead With Your Furry Commanders

Set forth with three valiant, lovable furry warriors, each with their own unique abilities. Their attributes and skills intertwine, allowing for endless strategic possibilities. As you progress, learn about the rich backstories that shape their identities.

Ever-Shifting Battlefield

In Anomaly Collapse, battle terrains are filled with unpredictability. Face dynamic challenges, surprising turn of events, and thrilling confrontations. With the game’s landscape ever-changing, your prowess to adapt and rethink tactics is tested at every corner.

Harness the Diverse Power of Abnormalities

Ready your furry warriors with abnormalities – powerful game-altering artifacts with distinct impacts. Explore and harness a broad spectrum of these items, each poised to tilt the scales of battle. Merge their strengths to devise unbeatable game plans.

