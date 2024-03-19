Former PlayStation Executive Connie Booth Joins EA - News

posted 6 hours ago

Former PlayStation head of internal production Connie Booth has joined Electronic Arts, according to IGN.

Booth at EA will be the Group General Manager, Action RPG, and will oversee Iron Man and Dead Space remake developer EA Motive, Black Panther developer Cliffhanger, and Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer BioWare. She will report directly to EA Entertainment head Laura Miele.

"Connie spent more than 30 years helping to build Sony Interactive Entertainment’s internal studios and is responsible for guiding the development of some of their biggest franchises, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 & 2, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted, Ratchet and Clank, to name just a few," said Miele.

"She is known for having created an incredible developer-first culture and supporting creative vision while driving innovation. I have known Connie for many years and have always been impressed by her love and commitment to games. She especially cares about game developers. She has an impeccable reputation within the development community and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our games."

Booth left PlayStation in 2023 and worked at the company since the early days. She was involved in the production of over 100 games, starting with the original Crash Bandicoot as a senior producer. She has also been involved with Ratchet & Clank, inFAMOUS, SOCOM, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Days Done, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more.

