Surmount Releases May 9 for Switch and PC - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developers Indiana-Jonas and Jasper Oprel announced the free-flowing, physics-based platforming adventure game, Surmount, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 9. A demo is now available on Steam.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fling yourself into a mountain climbing adventure!

Surmount is a free-flowing, physics-based platforming adventure where you’ll experience the joys of mountain climbing. Make your perilous ascent through the various handcrafted and procedurally generated challenges of Mount Om, all the while following a silly story with eccentric folks along the way. Master your own unique style of climbing either alone or with a friend, upgrade and customize your climber to stand a better chance, and maybe just maybe, you’ll be the first ever to reach the top!

Features:

An approachable physics based climbing system that is endlessly replayable and not overly punishing.

A mix of handmade levels and large procedurally generated areas to overcome.

On your way to the top of Mount Om, you’ll meet a variety of eccentric characters, all with their own reason to journey to the top (camping).

Unlock a variety of permanent and equipable items that will boost your stats.

Be the most fashionable climber out there by customizing your character’s look.

Play alone or tethered to a friend in local cooperative play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles