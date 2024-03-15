Phantom Fury Releases April 23 for PC - News

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Slipgate Ironworks announced Phantom Fury will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on April 23. The game is also in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Taking place many years after her fight against Jadus Heskel, Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison awakes in a new world, pulled out of a coma at the behest of an old colleague, with a new bionic arm.

Tasked with securing a highly dangerous artifact, the legendary Demon Core, Shelly embarks on an intense journey around the US, as she tries to overcome her own past to save mankind’s future.

An Intense Mixture of Bombastic Action and Road Movie

Fight through seedy hotels in Albuquerque, explore abandoned facilities in Los Alamos, secure the streets of Chicago, and so much more!

An Insanely Interactive World

An incredible amount of interactivity brings the environments to live. Fully usable computers, helicopter flights, playable arcade machines are only a few examples of what you can expect.

A Vast Array of Weapons

Over 20 unique weapons are at your disposal! Fan favorites like the Bowling Bombs are joined by brand-new equipment such as armor-piercing shotguns, electrified foam shooting devices and deployable drones. Unlockable weapon upgrades and mods with completely new fire functions will give you the necessary control needed to overcome any fight the way you want it to!

A Wide Range of Unlockable Skills and Upgrades

Weapons aren’t the only way to overcome the many challenges waiting along the way. Upgrade your bionic arm and suit with powerful new abilities, such as a punch attack or an electric shield.

A Terrifying Number of Enemies

Encounter vicious cyborgs, menacing soldiers and disgusting mutations, each with their own special skills. Push your skills to the limit in exhilarating boss battles.

