Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 63K, PS5 Sells 48K

posted 3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 262,656 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 3, 2024.

Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,822 units. Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,537 units.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) is in second place with sales of 14,480 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in third place with sales of 11,643 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,708 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 9,251 units, and Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,352.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,613 units and Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,468 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 62,531 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 48,067 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,351 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,722 units, and the 3DS sold 13 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 262,656 (New) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 14,480 (103,523) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,643 (1,767,792) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,708 (998,957) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,251 (5,728,200) [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 7,352 (28,945) [NSW] Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (Bushiroad Games, 02/29/24) – 6,822 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,613 (4,239,708) [NSW] Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden (Idea Factory, 02/29/24) – 5,537 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,468 (3,458,115)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 51,250 (6,787,979) PlayStation 5 – 41,786 (4,613,083) Switch Lite – 6,979 (5,759,478) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,281 (732,266) Switch – 4,302 (19,733,798) PlayStation 4 – 1,722 (7,922,006) Xbox Series S – 1,221 (303,471) Xbox Series X – 1,130 (257,671) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 13 (1,192,865)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

