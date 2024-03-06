Sony: Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy is a PlayStation Console Exclusive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,022 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has secured the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy as a PlayStation console exclusive, according to a report from The Washington Post.
"Securing the Final Fantasy VII trilogy as a console exclusive is a feather in the PlayStation cap," reads the report.
Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of second and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives Christian Svensson said making the trilogy a PlayStation console exclusive was mutually desired between Sony and Square Enix.
"Back in that same console generation for the original PlayStation, Sony Computer Entertainment had few franchises of its own, and in order to find its place in a very competitive video game industry, we sought to win the hearts and minds of key third-party developers like Square," said Svensson.
He added, "Final Fantasy has always been one of the primary franchise pillars on PlayStation consoles." Also stating [Square Enix is "one of the best in the business at pushing beyond their fans' lofty expectations and showing off what can be done with PlayStation hardware."
Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy producer Yoshinori Kitase in the same interview discussed the benefits of developing for a single platform.
"Had it not been on a single platform, the world map would not be seamless, and game design may have had to regress significantly," said Kitase.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi added, "I definitely want to address the same for what is likely expected from our experience with the Highwind to explore the world."
Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020, followed by the Intergrade version for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. The second part of the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, released for the PlayStation 5 on February 29.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Honestly not surprising. FF7 was a landmark and defining title for the PS1. Makes sense why Sony would want to keep the remake trilogy synonymous with PlayStation. Even if PC is the silver lining lol. Which also happened with the original game.
I wonder why they bothered wasting money securing this as I don’t think it would have made any difference if it came to Xbox as am sure the last sales of FF games didn’t really sell much on Xbox anyways so kinda seems like a waste of money
There goes the rumors/hopes of a Switch 2 port of Remake early on. I'm pretty sure the remake trilogy will come to other consoles one day, but it probably wouldn't be until the 2030s. Part 3 will probably come out 2027 at the earliest and 2029 at the latest.
Can we expect that they have the sales data for the first week and that based on the first week sales they are content to keep the series on Playstation?