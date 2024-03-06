Sony: Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy is a PlayStation Console Exclusive - News

/ 1,022 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has secured the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy as a PlayStation console exclusive, according to a report from The Washington Post.

"Securing the Final Fantasy VII trilogy as a console exclusive is a feather in the PlayStation cap," reads the report.

Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of second and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives Christian Svensson said making the trilogy a PlayStation console exclusive was mutually desired between Sony and Square Enix.

"Back in that same console generation for the original PlayStation, Sony Computer Entertainment had few franchises of its own, and in order to find its place in a very competitive video game industry, we sought to win the hearts and minds of key third-party developers like Square," said Svensson.

He added, "Final Fantasy has always been one of the primary franchise pillars on PlayStation consoles." Also stating [Square Enix is "one of the best in the business at pushing beyond their fans' lofty expectations and showing off what can be done with PlayStation hardware."

Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy producer Yoshinori Kitase in the same interview discussed the benefits of developing for a single platform.

"Had it not been on a single platform, the world map would not be seamless, and game design may have had to regress significantly," said Kitase.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi added, "I definitely want to address the same for what is likely expected from our experience with the Highwind to explore the world."

Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020, followed by the Intergrade version for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. The second part of the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, released for the PlayStation 5 on February 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles