Persona Series Sales Top 22.6 Million Units - Sales

Developer Atlus announced the Persona series has sold over 22.6 million units worldwide as of March 5, 2024.

To commemorate the series selling 22.6 million units lifetime, Atlus has released a special promotional video for Persona 3 Reload.

This follows the launch of Persona 3 Reload for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 2.

Persona 3 Reload sold over one million units worldwide in its first week. It is the fastest-selling Atlus game in history.

