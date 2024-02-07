Persona 3 Reload Sales Top 1 Million Units Within Its First Week - Sales

ATLUS announced Persona 3 Reload has sold over one million units worldwide in its first week. It is the fastest-selling ATLUS game in history.

"Persona 3 Reload sold 1,000,000 copies worldwide within its first week, becoming the fastest selling game in ATLUS history!," said ATLUS. "A huge thank you to our community for your incredible support! We look forward to breaking more records with you."

Persona 3 Reload released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 2.

