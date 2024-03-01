Sea Of Thieves Co-Developer Radical Forge Lays Off 6 Staff - News

Independent studio Radical Forge announced it has been hit with layoffs.

"We have announced some restructuring at Radical Force to continue operating in the current challenging market," said the developer via Twitter. "This will mean that there will be a handful of people whose roles or skill sets are no longer needed on current or upcoming projects, and their contracts will end earlier than anticipated. These actions will not affect the delivery of any existing projects.

"This situation is heartbreaking for all involved. We are a very close-knit company and proud of the people-focused culture we have created. We will do everything we can to ease the situation of anyone affected and help them find alternative roles."

The former junior tech game designer Louis Escudié has confirmed via Twitter that he is one of six people laid off.

"I'm one of the 6 affected by this, any help or opportunities are much appreciated!," said Escudié. "Much love to all my coworkers and [IWGB Game Workers] for the support and care they've given me."

Radical Forge was founded in 2017 and has co-developedSea of Thieves, Gang Beasts, and Zombie Army 4. The studio also released its first original IP Bright Paw in 2020. The studio is based in Middlesbrough, UK.

