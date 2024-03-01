Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery Arrives March 22 for PC, Later for Switch and Mobile - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher XD and developer Sunborn Network Technology announced the tactical RPG, Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery, will launch for PC via Steam on March 22 for $24.99 the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition. It will be available for 18 percent off from March 22 to April 5.

The game will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

From the creators of Girls’ Frontline, Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery unfolds 30 years into the future, amidst the Second Cold War. Players will follow Antarctic Union agent Mendo and the mysterious girl Jefuty as they strive to thwart the evil plans of the Union of Rossartrism Nations Coalitions (URNC). The game’s narrative presents pivotal moments and critical decisions, leading to 13 possible endings.

Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery delivers a rich tactical RPG experience in a futuristic, sci-fi military setting. Players will engage in a variety of missions, ranging from covert stealth operations to high-stakes combat against formidable foes. An extensive arsenal of advanced weapons and tactical items will be at their disposal, encouraging strategic use of diverse terrains.

Players can expect their chibi characters to come to life with expressive micro-gestures, enhancing the emotional depth of the game. Cinematic story sequences and fluid combat animations promise an immersive and engaging experience.

