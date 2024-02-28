Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will launch on February 29 for the PlayStation 5.

"As the director of the original Final Fantasy VII, I feel very proud that we were able to introduce a whole new generation to role-playing games and show so many newcomers a wider world of storytelling," said Producer Yoshinori Kitase.

"Today, Iʼm filled with the same sense of pride when I look at what our development team has accomplished with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This adventure offers rich rewards to longtime fans while welcoming in newcomers to begin their Final Fantasy adventure here and experience a similar sense of wonder as they would have felt in 1997. I hope that both fans and those who have never played Final Fantasy before will enjoy this game."

Director Naoki Hamaguchi added, "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a labor of love and our tribute to adventure—a massive world of compelling stories and our most ambitious game to date. Like those who first brought us the original Final Fantasy VII, we’ve reached for something that was never possible before today’s technology: a deeper portrayal of our main cast of friends, comrades and people of the Planet. By combining their powers in battle and strengthening their bonds through your choices, we hope you feel a powerful, connection with these characters and the world they inhabit."

Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura stated, "For many years, I wondered what a remake of Final Fantasy VII could look like. Above all else, I felt we would need to do justice to the characters and story that had become so beloved by fans around the world. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth delivers on this vision and vastly expands upon the original title not only in the size of its world, but in the quiet moments shared by party members, where warmth, joy, sorrow and tenderness can be found.

As they press on and forge deeper bonds en route to their ultimate fate, I hope you will open your heart to feel these feelings alongside them. As the second title in a trilogy, weʼve enjoyed hearing our fans feedback from the previous title and incorporating elements into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for a truly breathtaking follow-up. Thank you for playing our vision for a remake, in which the past is honored by the possibilities of the present to reimagine a story for future generations."

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the highly anticipated new story in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, a reimagining of the iconic original game into three standalone titles by its original creators. In this game, players will enjoy various new elements as the story unfolds, culminating in the party’s journey to “The Forgotten Capital” from the original Final Fantasy VII.

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

The Unknown Journey Continues…

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world—sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

An Expansive World

As the party searches for Sephiroth, you will explore the beautiful, expansive regions of the world and open up new areas to discover. Dig deeper into the world of Final Fantasy VII with rewarding side content and mini-games, plus various unique forms of transportation to navigate the world.

An Evolved Battle System

Combine strategic thinking with thrilling action combat alongside your comrades, including newly added characters. Deepen their relationships to unleash powerful team-based combos.

Beyond the Walls of Fate

In this standalone adventure for fans and newcomers, Cloud and his comrades venture across the planet, their fates unwritten, making each step outside the dystopian city of Midgar fresh and mysterious.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles