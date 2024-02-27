Mario vs. Donkey Kong Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 443 Views
Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 7, 2024, according to SELL.
Skull and Bones (PS5) debuted in second place and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5) debuted in fourth place.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down two spots to third place and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is down one spot to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Skull and Bones
- EA Sports FC 24
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Xbox Series X|S
- Skull and Bones
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- EA Sports FC 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 24
