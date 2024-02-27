By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Mario vs. Donkey Kong Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 443 Views

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 7, 2024, according to SELL

Skull and Bones (PS5) debuted in second place and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down two spots to third place and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is down one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Skull and Bones
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Skull and Bones
  2. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  3. EA Sports FC 24
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. The Crew Motorfest
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
  1. Microsoft Flight Simulator
  2. Minecraft
  3. EA Sports FC 24

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


