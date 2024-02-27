Mario vs. Donkey Kong Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - Sales

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 7, 2024, according to SELL.

Skull and Bones (PS5) debuted in second place and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down two spots to third place and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is down one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Skull and Bones EA Sports FC 24 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Xbox Series X|S

Skull and Bones Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Mario vs. Donkey Kong Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Minecraft EA Sports FC 24

