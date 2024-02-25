Skull and Bones Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 18, 2024.

Skull and Bones debuted in second place.

NBA 2K24 is up from seventh to third place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down two spots to fourth place, Need for Speed: Heat is up from eighth to fifth place.

Madden NFL 24 is down two spots to sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to seventh place. Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to eighth place and Tekken 8 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. The Crew Motorfest rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Helldivers 2 Skull and Bones - NEW NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed: Heat Madden NFL 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 8 The Crew Motorfest

