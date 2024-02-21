Xbox's Hi-Fi Rush Headed to PS5 on March 18 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks announced the single-player rhythm action game, Hi-Fi Rush, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on March 18.

Bethesda's LATAM YouTube channel published a video, likely early, announcing the game for PS5 that has since been made private.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Hi-Fi RUSH is a single-player rhythm action game from Tango Gameworks, the award-winning studio behind Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within. In Hi-Fi RUSH, the entire world moves to the beat. Everything from the trees swaying in the environment to each hit landed during combat auto-syncs to the game’s music with stellar animations.

The player takes on the role of Chai, a free-spirited slacker with rockstar ambitions. During a technological procedure to receive a robotic arm, he finds an unexpected “bonus” when his music player is fused within his power unit. If that wasn’t enough, the company behind the experiment labels him a “defect,” making him a target for deactivation. With a squad of corporate overlords and an army of robots after him, Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat and the help of a motley crew of allies to take down the company’s ruthless business leaders and escape.

Gameplay That’s Always in Sync

Every element in the world of Hi-Fi RUSH is synced to the game’s soundtrack. Combat sequences perfectly align to the rhythm of the music, allowing for gameplay that is not only exhilarating but also extremely satisfying. Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythm action game, with an emphasis on action. A player’s moves aren’t dictated by the music like in a traditional rhythm game — players have the freedom of a full action game, but inputting actions with the beat amplifies a player’s attacks along with the music.

Packed With Personality

Hi-Fi RUSH features a cast of outrageous characters, each with their own unique personalities and skills to help Chai take down the bad guys and turn up the volume on the game’s playful tone. Hi-Fi RUSH is unlike anything Tango Gameworks has created before and offers a lighthearted and humorous gameplay experience for everyone to enjoy.

Addictive Music

Hi-Fi RUSH showcases an energetic and catchy soundtrack of licensed songs, ranging from well-known rockers to some inspired cuts that will keep players engaged and headbanging as they play. Both the licensed and original music in Hi-Fi RUSH offer more than just background music with each track matching the pace of that level’s characters, environment, platforming, and combat.

Dynamic Visuals

From lovingly animated gags to crisp comic book effects, the visuals in Hi-Fi RUSH are vibrant and fun. Hi-Fi RUSH‘s visual style not only appeals to a variety of audiences—it’s also easy on players’ hardware and doesn’t require an expensive graphics card to look alive and stunning on Xbox or PC.

Streamer Mode

For those looking to livestream Hi-Fi RUSH or post gameplay online, Hi-Fi RUSH offers a Streamer Mode which replaces the game’s licensed tracks with original songs. This mode should enable streamers and content creators to stream and post their gameplay with a low risk of claims, takedowns and muting. This option is toggled in Gameplay Settings. Please note—even if players take these actions, because of forces outside of our control, there is no guarantee that external parties or software won’t interfere with posted content. However, using Streamer Mode is intended to reduce the chances of that happening.

Licensed Tracks (not featured in Streamer Mode)

Nine Inch Nails – 1,000,000 Nine Inch Nails – Perfect Drug The Black Keys – Lonely Boy Prodigy – Invaders Must Die The Joy Formidable – Whirring Number Girl – Inazawa Chainsaw Wolfgang Gartner – Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony Zwan – Honestly

Deluxe Edition

Included in the Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition:

Hi-Fi RUSH (base game)

(base game) Two Chai outfits*

Seven bonus Chai t-shirts

808-Themed Guitar Skin

808 Alternate Skin

Gears Starter Pack with 20,000 Gears for unlocking combat skills and other upgrades. (Note: Gears are obtained through combat and exploration in-game and not available as a purchasable currency.)

*Each of the Chai Outfits includes a hairstyle, scarf, jacket, trousers and shoes which can be mixed and matched with the T-shirts and guitar skins.

Note: Gears are immediately available after purchase. Players get access to the other items after beating the opening stage and can change their outfits in the Hideout.

