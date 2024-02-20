Starfield Update Now Available - Adds FSR 3 Support, Intel XeSS, and More - News

/ 599 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios has released update 1.9.67 for Starfield, which adds FSR 3 and more improvements to graphics and stability. The update was previously available in beta on Steam.

Read the patch notes below:

Fixes and Improvements Graphics Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping. Stability Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu. Miscellaneous Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles