Avatar: The Last Airbender Multiplayer Fighting Game Announced

posted 2 hours ago

Maximum Games announced it has entered a partnership with Paramount Consumer Products to develop a competitive multiplayer fighting game set in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The game will launch in Early Access in 2025.

