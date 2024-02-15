Outward: Definitive Edition Releases March 28 for Switch - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PLAION and developers Nine Dots Studio and SneakyBox announced Outward: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 28.

The Definitive Edition is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The original version is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Read details on the game below:

Outward: Definitive Edition is set in the world of Aurai, where you’ll step into the boots of an ordinary adventurer defending themselves against threatening creatures, braving hazardous environmental conditions, and keeping healthy and hydrated.

So, check your backpack to ensure you’re well-prepared for your journey through cities, dangerous hidden dungeons (teeming with formidable enemies), and the untamed wilderness.

The Nintendo Switch release is the culmination of months of hard work between NineDots Studio and Sneaky Box, the developer brought on board to lead the efforts of porting the game to the hybrid console.

Outward: Definitive Edition includes the base game along with all released downloadable contents—The Three Brothers and The Soroboreans—along with a plethora of new and updated content, including new weapons, dungeons, and quality-of-life improvements.

Features:

Survive in the wilds as you explore the land.

Play solo or cooperatively online.

cooperatively online. Dynamic defeat scenarios that react to your context.

Constant auto-saving means there’s no turning back.

Ritualistic, step-by-step approach to spellcasting.

Unique experience with every playthrough.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles