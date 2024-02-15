Outward: Definitive Edition Releases March 28 for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 254 Views
Publisher PLAION and developers Nine Dots Studio and SneakyBox announced Outward: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 28.
The Definitive Edition is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The original version is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Read details on the game below:
Outward: Definitive Edition is set in the world of Aurai, where you’ll step into the boots of an ordinary adventurer defending themselves against threatening creatures, braving hazardous environmental conditions, and keeping healthy and hydrated.
So, check your backpack to ensure you’re well-prepared for your journey through cities, dangerous hidden dungeons (teeming with formidable enemies), and the untamed wilderness.
The Nintendo Switch release is the culmination of months of hard work between NineDots Studio and Sneaky Box, the developer brought on board to lead the efforts of porting the game to the hybrid console.
Outward: Definitive Edition includes the base game along with all released downloadable contents—The Three Brothers and The Soroboreans—along with a plethora of new and updated content, including new weapons, dungeons, and quality-of-life improvements.
Features:
- Survive in the wilds as you explore the land.
- Play solo or cooperatively online.
- Dynamic defeat scenarios that react to your context.
- Constant auto-saving means there’s no turning back.
- Ritualistic, step-by-step approach to spellcasting.
- Unique experience with every playthrough.
After reading reviews on the original game, it sounds like there is a lot of potential that is weighed down by bugs and a lackluster combat systems. Hopefully, time was taken and the complaints made, were heard and rectified for this version. If so, it could be something special on the system. I'm afraid that will not be the case.
I've played it back when it released and had no problem with combat. It is a fairly niche game, for a fairly specific audience who likes exploration without knowing where you are on the map, survival mechanisms when it comes to stamina/health/weather and doesn't mind some jank that comes with the territory in titles that are very ambitious, yet have quite small teams behind them.
Personally, I loved it, flaws and all, though I generally skip on survival games, but this being an exploration/survival RPG, that has some slight vibe of old Gothic games, hit all the right places.,,,plus it's a delight in local coop.