Rhythm Platformer Krimson Releases March 2 for All Major Platforms

Publisher PM Studios and developer CryingPsycho announced the rhythm platformer, Krimson, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 21.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Krimson is a challenging gritty rhythm platformer featuring heavy electronic metal music. You’re an unknown spawn moving through a hellish world as it shifts rhythmically to the music. One wrong move means death but the checkpoints are often, and death is very short.

Dance With Hell

Hell hath rhythm and only the ones who can dance with it can conquer it. Platforms, obstacles, hazards, objects, and rules change in synch with music, the heart of this game. This game is an interactive industrial electronic techno dubstep metal album so prepare your finest headphones for this one; your ears will thank you for it!

Fire, Metal, Blood, and Acid

The game takes place in four settings:

A blood-soaked organic and demonic setting filled with red all over, complemented by dirty distorted electronic tunes.

A sharp, filthy, grungy, and ruthless industrial setting accompanied by grungy industrial musical madness.

A psychedelic LSD-fueled acid trip that just gets trippier with techno, acid and dubstep beats to bang your bloody head to ’till you don’t feel your neck.

A brain-melting, eye-piercing, hot molten metal madness of fire and lava with the most brutal destructive devastating argent metal to melt your eyes too.

Suffer in Hell

You will not get comfortable. The game demands your attention. It’s a challenge of your skills, your mind, and sometimes, your patience. Get comfortable with not being comfortable. But that’s a price worth paying for those willing to conquer hell itself.

