Dungeon Antiqua 2 Launches August 20 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Publisher AMATA Games and developer Shiromofu Factory announced the dungeon crawler RPG, Dungeon Antiqua 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on August 20.

The game first released for PC via Steam in January 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Since then, countless moons have passed… As people wove generations together, she quietly continued to fulfill her duty.

But at last, the time came, and the silence was broken. Old and weary, she gathered her last strength and spread her wings to find out the hero…

Dungeon Antiqua 2 is a 2D dungeon hack-and-slash RPG featuring Super Nintendo Entertainment System-style pixel art and sound. A retro-flavored adventure awaits you, blending strategic exploration with a highly flexible character building system.

Exploration

Players will explore six dungeons, navigating with a unique system where visibility of corridors and enemies depends on the character’s “vision.”

Dungeon Antiqua 2 uses a symbol encounter system—you can avoid battles by dodging enemies, or strike first and take the initiative. The path forward is yours to carve through skill and decision-making!

System

In addition to the eight jobs from the previous game, two new classes—Monk and Archer—have been added, bringing the total to ten.

Earn skill points from victorious battles; once they reach the required threshold, you’ll unlock job-specific skills.

Since changing jobs does not reset level, you can freely experiment with multiple jobs to create your own ultimate party!

(Note: Five jobs are available at the start of the game. The remaining five types will become available as you progress through the game.)

Concept

Sometimes, why not take a step back and return to the cartridge era of gaming?

By stripping away excessive story cutscenes and focusing on short, simple dialogue and text, the world is designed to spark your imagination—inviting you to create your own personal adventure.

Playtime

For a first playthrough, we estimate a playtime of approximately 10 to 12 hours.

A Sequel to Dungeon Antiqua

This game takes place hundreds of years after the story of Dungeon Antiqua. You may even come across some familiar characters from the previous game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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