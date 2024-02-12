Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Grimorio of Games has announced dungeon-crawler action RPG, Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

The game is a 3D remake of 2021's Sword of the Necromancer.

Read details on the game below:

What would you do to bring back someone you love?

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection is a dungeon-crawler action RPG with procedural elements where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you. This is a remake of Sword of the Necromancer (2021), now in 3D and with renewed mechanics!

Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help Tama reach the dungeon’s depths in order to gain enough power to bring Koko back from the dead.

Gather a little army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your objective.

Story

Legend says that, deep within these mountains, a heretic decided to violate the will of the gods in order to achieve eternal life.

The heretic succeeded in this aberrant attempt, and created a tool for forbidden rituals that could grant immortality… and even bring back the dead.

Over the years and centuries many have tried to get that power for themselves, but all they found in the Necromancer’s crypt was their demise.

They say that the tool the Necromancer created is also a weapon…

The Sword of the Necromancer.

Tama is a former rogue that is tasked to escort the priestess Koko in her pilgrimage around the continent. During their travel Koko dies, and Tama carries the corpse to the Necromancer’s crypt, where legends say there dwells a power that may resurrect the dead.

Filled with despair, Tama will enter the dungeon with the aim of obtaining the forbidden power of necromancy, ignoring the dangers that lurk in the shadows.

Features:

Turn Your Foes Into Allies – Use the Sword of the Necromancer to revive defeated monsters and make them fight alongside you.

– Use the Sword of the Necromancer to revive defeated monsters and make them fight alongside you. Plan Your Battles, Control the Dead – Customize your summons’ behavior with the Tactics feature.

– Customize your summons’ behavior with the Tactics feature. New Dimension, New Battle System – Improved combos and a new companion AI system.

– Improved combos and a new companion AI system. Level Up – Enhance your character and your monsters by fighting together.

– Enhance your character and your monsters by fighting together. Relive the Journey – Discover Tama and Koko’s past as you advance through the dungeon.

– Discover Tama and Koko’s past as you advance through the dungeon. Local Cooperative Play – Play with a friend in local cooperative play.

