Vampire FPS EvilVEvil Releases This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Toadman Interactive announced the vampire first-person shooter, EvilVEvil, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this Summer for $19.99.

"EvilVEvil is the ultimate power fantasy, a game which dramatically shifts expectations within this genre and allows players to become the hunter instead of the hunted," said Todaman Interactive CEO Ola Nilsson. "We can’t wait for players to join us on this bloody journey."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In EvilVEvil players will become an ancient powerful vampire awoken from their long slumber. They are members of The Order of the Dragon; divinely ordained protectors against Zagreus—an all-powerful evil hell-bent on consuming the essence of humanity to make him into the most powerful being in the universe. The only way to fight evil is to become evil, so players must give in to their vampiric urges, and cause bloody Armageddon across EvilVEvil‘s rich story campaign, which features 11 episodic missions for one to three players.

As players cut a bloody path through their victims, artifacts and weapon mods are unlocked, allowing players to adapt their play style and become more powerful in their unholy battle against the forces of evil. But battling Zagreus’ legions isn’t the only thing to consider. Players are rewarded for being the most destructive killing machine and must compete to see who can be the most deadly while fighting through hordes of challenging enemies.

EvilVEvil launches this Summer with three playable characters. Mashaka, who surprises his enemies with a teleport ability, then scorches them with his fire magic; Leon the juggernaut, who chains enemies, pulling them towards a devastating fate; and Victoria, the leader of the team, who can send out copies of herself to hunt down enemies and then slice them apart with her deadly katana.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles