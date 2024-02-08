Persona 3 Reload, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and More Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Persona 3 Reload (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 76,368 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 4, 2024. The PS4 version debuted in third place with sales of 40,024 units.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 48,765 units. The PS4 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 22,083 units.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 25,242 units.

The PS4 version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth dropped from third to seventh place with sales of 16,503 units, while the PS5 version fell from first to eighth place with sales of 15,388 units.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (NS) dropped four spots to sixth place with sales of 18,103 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) dropped from sixth to ninth place with sales of 14,140 units. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) fell from seventh to 10th place with sales of 11,464 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 41,966 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 34,484 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,177 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 605 units, and the 3DS sold 12 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 76,368 (New) [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 48,765 (New) [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 40,024 (New) [NSW] Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (Bandai Namco, 02/01/24) – 25,242 (New) [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 22,083 (New) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 18,103 (103,527) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 16,503 (93,637) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 15,388 (118,328) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 14,140 (1,715,110) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,464 (960,282)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 30,419 (6,625,872) PlayStation 5 – 27,066 (4,474,632) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,418 (710,189) Switch Lite – 7,376 (5,729,137) Switch – 4,171 (19,714,895) Xbox Series S – 1,613 (299,893) Xbox Series X – 1,564 (251,045) PlayStation 4 – 605 (7,918,515) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 12 (1,192,813)

