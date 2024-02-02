Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Tops Canadian Charts, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts in 7th - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for December 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora debuted in seventh place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, NHL 24, and Hogwarts Legacy remained in second, third, and fourth places. EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to fifth place and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dropped one spot to sixth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Super Mario RPG dropped two spots to ninth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for December 2023:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Super Mario Bros. Wonder* NHL 24 Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Super Mario RPG* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*

*Digital sales not included

