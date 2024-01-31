PlayStation and Kojima Productions Announce Action Espionage Game Physint - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions during the State of Play announced action espionage game, Physint.

Production on the game will begin once Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases for the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

"It will be a brand new, original IP, a next-generation action espionage game," said Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima during today's State of Play presentation and transcribed by Gematsu. "Preparations are underway, but production will begin in earnest at Kojima Productions after Death Stranding 2. We have extensive experience with Sony, having grown the espionage genre together for almost 30 years. Also, Sony not only does games, but also music and movies. It will definitely be a strong collaboration. Two years from now, I will celebrate the 40th anniversary of my game production career. I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.

"I cannot tell you so much now, but we plan to bring together cutting-edge technology and talent from around the world to create it. Of course, it’s an interactive game, but it is also a movie at the same time, in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound. With this title, we hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games."

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS officially announced a new "Action-Espionage Game" 🎮 on today's "State of Play"



🎥Click here to watch State of Playhttps://t.co/e9kxgoUBmP



With the full support of SIE, this new action espionage game will use cutting-edge technology and a stellar cast to… pic.twitter.com/QC6e7RFn9t — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 31, 2024

