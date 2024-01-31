Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches in 2025 for PS5, Gets 10 Minute Trailer - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2 will officially be titled Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and it will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Kojima Productions during the PlayStation State of Play released a nearly 10 minute long trailer of the game.

View the PlayStation State of Play trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima’s genre defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller.

Hideo Kojima is joined by longtime collaborator Yoji Shinkawa who will direct character and mechanical design, with Ludvig Forssell and Kyle Cooper reprising their roles as musical director and title designer, respectively.

In conjunction with the release of the new Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer, be sure to visit the PS5 Game Hub to add the game to your wishlist and stay tuned for more information!

