On-Rail Shooter Candy Rangers Announced for All Major Platforms

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Mechano have announced on-rails shooter, Candy Rangers, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2024.

Race against time in this brand new on-rails shooter where you control four characters at once!

Meet Candy, Mint, Lemon, and Plum, quadruplets that live together and work as rangers to fight creatures that come in to ruin the natural environments of the city.

In this game, enemies will come in waves in different formations and arrangements, luckily for you, each character’s has its own special gun with its own shooting pattern to help you take them out as efficiently as possible!

Candy can shoot bullets sideways.

Mint can shoot them vertically.

Plum shoots them back and forth.

Lemon’s bullets can clear diagonal patterns.

Make good use of each one of them to clear levels as efficiently as possible!

Features:

Four playable worlds and two extra.

Four playable characters.

Over five languages supported.

Single-player.

Multiple items to collect that will let you unlock new paths.

