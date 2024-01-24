Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 Side Order Releases February 22 - News

Nintendo announced Wave 2 of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass DLC is called "Side Order" and will release on Thursday, February 22.

SRL Big Newsroom here with an exciting announcement! Side Order, Wave 2 of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass paid DLC, is coming at you on Thursday, February 22nd. Join up with new faces and old friends to escape the world of order! pic.twitter.com/ap9ORzxtMZ — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 24, 2024

Read details on the DLC below:

Challenge yourself to a new single-player campaign, “Side Order!” As Agent 8, you wake up to discover Inkopolis Square has been drained of color and its residents have gone missing. Looming over the city is the ominous Spire of Order. Alongside a drone who claims to be Off the Hook member Pearl, Agent 8 must fight off waves of enemies in floor after floor of challenges on their way to the top of the Spire and learn its secrets. Use color chips to boost your abilities in this experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over.

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch

