Princess Peach: Showtime! Gets Transformation Trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! that features Princess Peach's transformations in the game, including cowgirl and ninja.

The leading lady is ready for her spotlight on Nintendo Switch. Just as Princess Peach and her retinue of Toads are attending a show at the Sparkle Theater, the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take center stage to cause a ruckus. Now it’s up to Peach and Stella, the theater’s guardian, to save the play – and the day. Luckily, Peach has gained some showstopping abilities: She can now use the power of Stella’s ribbon – and she can transform! For example, Peach can become a Swordfighter to fend off foes with sensational swordplay, mix it up with martial arts moves as Kung Fu Peach or show off her sweet skills as a pastry chef. And one more thing – she can even crack the case as Detective Peach! In this adventure, the gameplay changes depending on Peach’s role, and even more surprising transformations are waiting to be revealed.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

